Two Separate Robberies at ARCO Stations Within Hours: PD

San Diego police are investigating an attempted robbery and another separate robbery at ARCO stations in San Diego County that happened within hours of each other. Police do not believe they are connected.

The first attempted robbery happened at approximately 11:51 p.m. Tuesday evening on the 12600 block of Sabre Spring Parkway in San Diego's Sabre Springs neighborhood, according to police.

SDPD Officer Robert Heims said two man walked into the ARCO and approached the clerk. One of the men tapped on a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

When the employee refused to give them any money, both suspects just walked out of the store, Heims said. Nothing was stolen.

The first suspect was described as a 5 foot 6 inch man in his 20s with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The second suspect was described as a 5 foot 6 inch man in his 20s as well, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

The second incident - a robbery - happened hours later at approximately 4:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said four men walked into an ARCO on the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood and threatened the clerk. One man used a knife to threaten the clerk, while a second hit the clerk in the face with a bottle.

The employee's manager said the victim was recovering and would be fine.

The men stole candy and fled. Police do have have clear descriptions of suspects.

San Diego Police are investigating both incidents. At this time, they do not believe they are related.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call San Diego Police or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.