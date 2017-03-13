Two School Districts Show Safe Water After Lead Testing

Both the Vista Unified and La Mesa-Spring Valley school districts have completed one round of lead testing on the drinking water at seven schools. The results show the drinking water is safe to drink in the schools tested.

Vista Unified test results can be found here.

The La Mesa-Spring Valley school district is posting water quality results straight to its website. The district was providing students with bottled water pending the test results.

"I'm happy to say that all of the test results show that our water at these seven schools is safe to drink and well within the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency," said Brian Marshall, the superintendent of the La Mesa-Spring Valley school district.

