U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents rescued two women who had become lost and stranded on a cliff in East County after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The women, identified as Mexican nationals who had crossed the border illegally, were airlifted out of the remote area by CBP agents and a San Diego Fire and Rescue helicopter Friday, according to a BP report.

Agents said the women were taken to a medical facility for evaluation, and then to a nearby CBP station for processing.

They will remain in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security pending orders for their removal, according to a statement.