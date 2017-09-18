Two Mexican Nationals Rescued by Border Patrol in East County - NBC 7 San Diego
Two Mexican Nationals Rescued by Border Patrol in East County

By Anna Conkey

    U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents rescued two women who had become lost and stranded on a cliff in East County after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

    The women, identified as Mexican nationals who had crossed the border illegally, were airlifted out of the remote area by CBP agents and a San Diego Fire and Rescue helicopter Friday, according to a BP report.

    Agents said the women were taken to a medical facility for evaluation, and then to a nearby CBP station for processing.

    They will remain in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security pending orders for their removal, according to a statement. 

