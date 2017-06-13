Two Killed In Head-On Crash In University City

Two people are dead after a wrong way driver crashed head-on into a car on the westbound lanes of SR-52, just east of I-5 in University City.

The California Highway Patrol said they received a call just after midnight, that someone in a gray pickup truck was driving the wrong way on SR-52.

A minute later, CHP received another call about a crash.

Officers say the person driving the pickup collided into someone driving a Mercedes sedan, sparking a fire that killed both drivers.

The roads near the crash were closed while the highway patrol investigated the crash.

The roads have reopened.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.