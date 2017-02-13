Two-Alarm Fire Engulfs and Destroys Motorcycle Dealership in Escondido | NBC 7 San Diego
Two-Alarm Fire Engulfs and Destroys Motorcycle Dealership in Escondido

There were 32 firefighters, eight fire engines and three trucks called to the scene.

By Cassia Pollock

    A two-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed the building of a motorcycle dealership in Escondido Saturday night, confirmed the Escondido Fire Department.

    At about 10:35 p.m. flames and heavy smoke poured from the large, two-story building, located on the 500 block of North Hale Avenue.

    The Ducati and Moto Forza dealership and a few other businesses in the building were completely destroyed, said fire officials.

    Firefighters were called to the scene of the dealership at 10:30 p.m., according to Escondido Fire.

    The fire soon burned through the roof and escalated into a two-alarm fire. This prompted requests for additional firefighters from neighboring areas, said fire officials.

    There were 32 firefighters, eight fire engines and three trucks at the scene, said Jeff Murdock, the Emergency Preparedness Manager for Escondido Fire. There were concerns that one of the walls on the north side might be peeling away and separating from the building during the fire.

    Due to fears that the building might collapse, firefighters did not enter the building, said Murdock.

     No other buildings were damaged and nobody was hurt in the fire, said fire officials.

    The fire appears to be unrelated to a separate fire that destroyed a local motorcycle club Saturday night in Kearny Mesa.

