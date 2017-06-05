A Carlsbad crash left a truck flipped over Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers pulled the driver from the truck after it rolled over in a collision on El Camino Real and College Boulevard around 5 a.m., according to Carlsbad police and the Carlsbad Fire Department.

The other vehicle in the collision received minor damage.

Hazmat crews were requested because fuel was draining out of the truck. Police were at the scene directing traffic in the area.

No one was injured in the crash.