Truck Drives Into Eastlake Home, Trapping Two Dogs

Two dogs were rescued from an Eastlake home Tuesday night after the pick-up truck crashed into the garage, driving through the wall into the living room.

The incident occurred at 5:41 p.m. on the 500 block of San Lucas Place, just off Proctor Valley Road, Chula Vista police said.

Angel Flores, whose daughter lives in the home with her husband and son, said luckily no one else was inside the home at the time.

Flores told NBC 7, the driver of the pick-up truck may have had a medical problem and lost conscious, causing the truck to accelerate and slam through the house. There was another passenger in the car.

He said his daughter and son-in-law are still trying to comprehend the situation.

"Right now, they’re kind of in a shock because they have no clothes, they can’t go inside the house," Flores said. "They had their dogs in there and it was so close because that’s a pool-sized truck and it went through the garage and into the living room and pinned the two dogs in the corner."

The two dogs were extricated safely out of the home.

He said his grandson usually studies in the living room but luckily, he wasn't home either.

The truck collided into a beam inside the home so the family cannot go inside, Flores said. There will be an inspection of the home before they are allowed to go in, he added.

At this time, it is unknown if the driver or the passenger suffered injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.