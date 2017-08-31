Triple-Digit Heat in San Diego County's Forecast

San Diego County saw some record-breaking heat on Wednesday and more is expected as the excessive heat warning issued for San Diego has been extended through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, Ramona tied its record high temperature with 105 degrees set in 1976. Campo broke a record with 107 degrees. The old record was 104 set in 2009.

“And, there hasn’t been a lot of relief overnight, because humid air actually retains heat, and we have been very humid,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

Several communities set records for warmest nights including Palm Springs where temperatures dipped to 90 degrees. The previous was 89 degrees in 1998. Palomar Mountain set a record of 74 overnight, breaking the previous record of 73 in 2009.

Temperatures are expected Thursday to reach the mid 90s to 105 degrees in communities like Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway.

People living in Borrego Springs, Palm Desert and Palm Springs will see temperatures above 110 degrees.

Hot and humid weather will persist through the holiday weekend. Records will likely be broken again on Friday, as many areas will be hotter. The coast is expected to reach as high as 90 degrees on Friday. Inland areas could top 103. We will have to wait until the middle of next week to get a little relief.

Temperatures will lower a few degrees by the end of the weekend, but will remain above average.