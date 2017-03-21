Scenic San Diego ranks No. 8 among the top 10 destinations in the U.S. for travelers, according to a list released by TripAdvisor on March 21, 2017.

Based on hotel rates, food and attractions, San Diego has been named among the top 10 travel destinations in the United States, according to a popular trip-planning website.

TripAdvisor released its list Tuesday of the Top 10 Travelers’ Choice Destinations in the U.S. and America’s Finest City came in at No. 8.

TripAdvisor compiled the list based on several factors: average nightly rates of hotels (based on prices for March 1 through Aug. 31, 2017); average roundtrip airfare rates (based on prices for March 1 through Aug. 31, 2017); least expensive month to visit based on the aforementioned factors; quantity and quality of TripAdvisor reviews for a city’s hotels, restaurants and attractions gathered over a 12-month period; traveler booking interest on TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor says the average bookable hotel rate is $248 per night, while average airfare to San Diego is $406 per person. The least expensive month to visit San Diego is April, per the list.

The list says the top-rated tour in San Diego bookable via TripAdvisor is the Electric Bike Tour of La Jolla and Mount Soledad, which costs $99 per person.

"Laid-back California culture," the boardwalk, surfing communities, Mexican food and the Gaslamp Quarter are also listed as some of San Diego’s draws for visitors.

San Diego joins these other top-notch U.S. travel spots on the list:

1) New York City, New York

2) Maui, Hawaii

3) Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

4) Oahu, Hawaii

5) Las Vegas, Nevada

6) Orlando, Florida

7) Chicago, Illinois

9) San Francisco, California

10) Key West, Florida

The website also released a list of the top 25 travel destinations around the world. Bali, Indonesia, topped that list.