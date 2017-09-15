Trees Removed Along Interstate 5 in La Jolla

If you ever drive along Interstate 5, just north of the Gilman Drive on-ramp, you may have noticed a group of trees by the Mid-Coast trolley area.

But you may not see the greenery for a while

The trees were removed Friday to allow the extension of the blue line trolley, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) announced.

The line will connect Old Town to University Heights and will serve the VA Medical Center, the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and other districts along Genesee Avenue.

A portion of the road shoulder will be closed to allow the most recent work through late 2017.

The construction work project, which began in 2016, will not be completed until 2021.

More than 14,000 jobs will be generated during the construction period, according to SANDAG division director of rail implementation John Haggerty.

But in 2014, the $2.17 billion project created disagreements between La Jolla residents and officials with the Mormon Temple about the position of a bridge crossing I-5.

If you grew really attached to the plants, do not despair. Once the construction is over, the SANDAG said, other trees and vegetation will be planted alongside I-5.

Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.