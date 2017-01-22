Residents of the apartment building told NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano that they heard a loud 'thud' and then felt the building shake. (Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017)

A 45-foot Eucalyptus tree started heavily leaning on an apartment building in National City, displacing 17, officials said.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the National City Parks Apartments on the 300 block of E 24th Street, police and fire officials said.

Sarai Arteaga, who lives in one of the units, said she heard a loud thud when the tree toppled onto the building.

When authorities got to the scene, they found the 45-foot tree leaning on the four unit property. The tree is partially uprooted and is supporting itself on the roof of the complex.

Eleven adults and six kids have been displaced. The San Diego Red Cross is assisting the families.

Public works and City officials have given approval to help remove the branches, but they need a crane to take down the actual tree trunk itself. The property manager will contact a tree removal service to assist with that.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), parts of San Diego County are under a strong wind warning until 6 p.m. Monday; winds in areas like Borrego Springs, Banning and Desert Hot Springs should reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts at 50 miles per hour. The strongest winds will be in the County mountains.

No other information was immediately available.