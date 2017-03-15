Authorities have identified the second victim in a murder-suicide case in Vista -- as well as the suspect, who had been arrested but released just hours before the deadly shooting.

Travis Whitt, 50, was the second victim killed in Monday’s shooting at 1420 Phil Mar Lane, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Kenn Nelson confirmed. Whitt died from multiple gunshot wounds. The first victim in the shooting was identified Tuesday as Whitt's sister, Kimberley Williams, 52.

The SDSO said the suspect in the deadly shootings of both victims is Williams' ex-boyfriend, Richard Contreras, 52.

Contreras died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound; his manner of death has been determined to be suicide, investigators said.

Vista Suspect Released 5 Hours Prior to Shooting

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on startling new details NBC 7 has uncovered in a triple death investigation in Vista. Investigators now say a man suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her brother before turning the gun on himself had been released from deputies' custody just five hours before the shootings. (Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017)

All three bodies were found inside the home on Phil Mar Lane just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

However, deputies were first called to the home around 10:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of some sort of fight. At the time, the people inside the home refused to cooperate with deputies, the SDSO said.

During that call to the home on Sunday night, deputies arrested Contreras as he drove away from the address. He told deputies he had been hurt in a fight with Williams' brother at her house. Contreras was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the SDSO said.

Due to his injuries, he was released from custody at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

3 Found Dead in Vista Home

Three people were found dead in a Vista home Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed. (Published Monday, March 13, 2017)

Less than five hours later, deputies were called back to the home on Phil Mar Lane when a friend of once of the victims reported finding three people -- Williams, Whitt and Contreras -- dead inside the house. Their bodies were in different rooms throughout the home.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can call the SDSO’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321, or the after-hours line at (858) 565-5200.