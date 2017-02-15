A man was killed Tuesday when he was struck by an oncoming train in Oceanside, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The conductor told deputies the Amtrak train was traveling at approximately 55 mph along the tracks through Oceanside at 7 p.m.

When the train approached the intersection of Cassidy Street and Broadway Street, the conductor saw a man laying on the tracks.

The conductor initiated emergency braking but the train did not stop before striking the man.

The man, who has not been identified, was killed in the collision.

Anyone with information about this case can call the department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.