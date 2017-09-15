Traffic Resumes on I-8 After Flooding in Mission Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
I-8 Eastbound Open After Sinkhole Repairs
OLY-SD

Traffic Resumes on I-8 After Flooding in Mission Valley

Caltrans worked through the night to repair the damage to Interstate 8 after a sinkhole opened up, shutting down the main east-west artery in Mission Valley

By Gaby Rodriguez and R. Stickney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on repairs to the interstate near the Taylor Street and Hotel Circle exits.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    Traffic resumed Friday along Interstate 8 following a water main break that broke through the asphalt along the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes and flooded the freeway.

    For nearly six hours, traffic was diverted around the break in the eastbound lanes of I-8 at Hotel Circle. Commuters had to find another way to get from Interstate 5 to areas east of Interstate 805.

    As of 6:14 a.m., all lanes of eastbound I-8 were open to traffic through the area near Taylor Street. 

    Dramatic Images of Sinkhole, Gushing Water on I-8Dramatic Images of Sinkhole, Gushing Water on I-8

    The flooding was reported at 12:07 p.m. along the right shoulder of the freeway near the Hotel Circle off-ramps.

    A CHP officer at the scene described a sinkhole approximately 8-feet wide. 

    Water bubbled from the broken asphalt and left a pool of muddy water in several lanes.

    Broken Water Main Causes Sinkhole on I-8Broken Water Main Causes Sinkhole on I-8

     A water main burst underneath the fourth lane of eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley on Thursday, sending water gushing onto the freeway, and forming a sinkhole. It created a big, watery mess and led to road closures all over the Hotel Circle area.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

    The on-ramp from Taylor Street to eastbound I-8 was still closed.

    Sinkhole Opens on I-8 in Mission ValleySinkhole Opens on I-8 in Mission Valley

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices