Traffic Resumes on I-8 After Flooding in Mission Valley

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on repairs to the interstate near the Taylor Street and Hotel Circle exits.

All Lanes Open on I-8 After Sinkhole and Flooding

Traffic resumed Friday along Interstate 8 following a water main break that broke through the asphalt along the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes and flooded the freeway.

For nearly six hours, traffic was diverted around the break in the eastbound lanes of I-8 at Hotel Circle. Commuters had to find another way to get from Interstate 5 to areas east of Interstate 805.

As of 6:14 a.m., all lanes of eastbound I-8 were open to traffic through the area near Taylor Street.

Dramatic Images of Sinkhole, Gushing Water on I-8



The flooding was reported at 12:07 p.m. along the right shoulder of the freeway near the Hotel Circle off-ramps.

A CHP officer at the scene described a sinkhole approximately 8-feet wide.

Water bubbled from the broken asphalt and left a pool of muddy water in several lanes.

Broken Water Main Causes Sinkhole on I-8

A water main burst underneath the fourth lane of eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley on Thursday, sending water gushing onto the freeway, and forming a sinkhole. It created a big, watery mess and led to road closures all over the Hotel Circle area. (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

The on-ramp from Taylor Street to eastbound I-8 was still closed.

Sinkhole Opens on I-8 in Mission Valley