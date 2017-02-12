Interstate 15 morning commuters will see three southbound lanes and one northbound lane open in the Express Lane beginning Monday.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the lane shifts “will provide congestion relief for rush-hour commuters.”

According to Caltrans, it takes approximately two hours to adjust the Express Lane barriers. Those changes will take place between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The three southbound lanes will be open Monday through Thursday, typically 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. After that the Express Lanes will return to the two northbound and southbound lanes, around 12:30 p.m.

Caltrans said vehicles can still use the Express Lanes while they are being shifted.

The I-15 Corridor management Team, a partnership with Caltrans, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), analyzed traffic flow during peak commute times to come up with the changes. The data gathered showed no operational benefit for afternoon commuters.