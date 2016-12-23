26-Year-Old Seriously Injured After San Pasqual Crash

Traffic was blocked in the 20000 block of San Pasqual Road after a 64-year-old female driver made an abrupt southbound turn, broadsiding a 26-year-old man driving in the opposite direction, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The 26-year-old suffered a serious back injury and several broken ribs. The 64-year-old sustained cuts to her arms and complained of pain in her hip, arm and chest. A 25-year-old passenger in the woman’s car complained of pain as well. All of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division will handle the investigation.