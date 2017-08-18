Chula Vista Police issued a traffic advisory for Saturday, due to a major construction project at Sharp Chula Vista Hospital.

If you live in the area or need to go somewhere in this area, CVPD suggests you use alternate routes to access that portion of the city that will be impacted by the event traffic.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, located on Medical Center Court in Chula Vista, will be conducting the second and final pour for the foundation of their new hospital tower this weekend.

Beginning Saturday at 3 a.m., nearly 300 concrete trucks will enter and exit the hospital campus overnight; the trucks should arrive roughly every five minutes.

This work is expected to end Saturday afternoon at approximately 12 p.m. During this early morning work, there will be lights and noise from cement trucks. The lights will be directed at the construction site and away from patient rooms.

There will be lane closures due to the construction project.

The southbound lane of Paseo Ladera (including the bike lane) will be closed from roughly 600 ft. north of East Palomar Street, to East Palomar.

There will also be cement truck traffic on the following streets:

• Telegraph Canyon Road from the 805 to Paseo Ladera

• Paseo Ladera from Telegraph Canyon Road to East Palomar Street

• East Palomar Street from Paseo Ladera to Medical Center Drive

• Medical Center Drive to Medical Center Court

• Medical Center Drive to Telegraph Canyon Road