Grandfather Said Toys R Us Wouldn’t Honor Black Friday Sale

An inventory issue at Toys R Us left Shiv Gupta of Rancho Bernardo without a toy for his grandchildren after he had already placed an order. The toy store then refused to honor the sale price Gupta thought he was entitled to when he made his purchase. NBC 7's Consumer Bob and the NBC 7 Responds team made things right. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A Rancho Bernardo grandfather said he took advantage of a Black Friday toy sale but days after he placed his order, he feels the store took advantage of him by not honoring the advertised prices.

Shiv Gupta was Black Friday shopping when he and his wife came across a toy, called Ride-Ons, that he wanted to buy for his granddaughters.

“It has a start switch, it has a gear to go forward and back, it has a steering wheel so they can get the full experience of driving,” Shiv said.

The Paceman Mini-Cooper is battery operated and drives 2.5 miles per hour.

Shiv said he found them on sale for $99 on the Toys R Us website for Black Friday, down from the regular price of $189.

“They seemed perfect for our little granddaughters who are two and three years old,” Shiv said.

Shiv said he bought two of them and received an email from Toys R Us, saying the sale went through and he would have to pick them up at the store in four to five days.

Three days later, Shiv said he received another email from Toys R Us that troubled him.

“There’s another email from Toys R Us which says your order is cancelled,” Shiv said.

Shiv said he called Toys R Us and was told by a representative that the Ride-Ons were only available at the higher price, not the sale price he had already ordered.

Frustrated, Shiv said he felt taken advantage of by the toy giant.

“A colleague of mine told me about Consumer Bob and said you should email them,” Shiv said.

NBC 7 Responds reached out to Toys R Us to explain the problems Shiv said he was experiencing and within days, Shiv received a call from Toys R Us.

“Next day I got a call from Toys R Us, this was from an Assistant Manager from their corporate headquarters, and he said he wants to make things right,” Shiv said.

When Shiv placed his order on Black Friday, a Toys R Us spokesperson tells us they were out of the cars the store had reserved to sell at the Black Friday price.

Shiv said Toys R Us never explained that to him.

However, the Toys R Us spokesperson said they would make an exception to their policy and sell Shiv the toy cars at the Black Friday sale price.

Shiv told us his family decided to give his granddaughters the ride-on cars early and that they are thrilled with the gift.

In an email, a spokesperson for Toys R Us told us, "The issue has been resolved with the customer and the order has been placed for the item he was hoping for."