840-Units Proposed in Town & Country Project

The San Diego City Council will vote on a proposed project at the Town & Country Resort and Convention Center that would remove some hotel rooms in exchange for residential units.

The project would divide 40 acres in Mission Valley into three sections - one for the hotel, another for an 840-unit residential development and the third for a 3.3-acre public park along the San Diego River.

The proposal is to demolish 27 existing structures and surface parking areas to develop four parcels of land.

The first parcel is located at the corner of Fashion Valley Road and Hotel Circle North. The project would add 160 units.

The second parcel, with approximately 275 units, would be at the corner of Hotel Circle North and Private Drive A. This would also include parking space.

The third parcel north of that would house 255 units and parking.

The fourth parcel, the Regency Tower, would be turned into 150 units with parking.

Developers say they plan to include 1,287 parking spaces in the project.

The Town & Country, owned by a partnership between Destination Hotels, Lowe Enterprises and AECOM, was opened in 1953.