Tow Worker Found Crushed By Vehicle

The San Diego Police Department reported a man found dead at a tow yard with a vehicle on top of him.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., an employee at Kurios Towing in Otay Mesa found the worker and called police.

When police arrived the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators suspect a red pick-up truck may have flipped over and crushed the man.

The incident likely happened during the night, according to police reports.

Police and medical teams are on the scene investigating.

No further information is available, check back for updates.