Three men visiting San Diego from Chicago were shot at in Lincoln Park Monday night as they used their GPS in the unfamiliar neighborhood, authorities confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the victims had pulled their car over along the 4700 block of Logan Avenue at around 10 p.m. so they could enter an address into their GPS device.

Suddenly, two unknown men flanked the car – one man coming up to the driver’s side and the other to the passenger’s side – and allegedly pointed guns at the trio, demanding money from them.

Police said the victims gave the suspects cash. Then, both suspects fired one shot each into the car.

The gunfire struck one of the passengers on his index finger and the driver on his arm. Police said the victims drove themselves to a hospital and were treated for their wounds, which were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing; as of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in this case. Anyone with information can reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.