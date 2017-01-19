Bidding is Open on Special Tony Gwynn Memorabilia

Tony Gwynn memorabilia items up for auction until Saturday, Jan. 21 at SCPauctions.com

Your chance to bid on some of the most exclusive Mr. Padre memorabilia available will end soon.

Game-worn jerseys, Hall of Fame and All-Star Game rings, and award trophies given to Tony Gwynn during and after his playing days are all up for auction until 5 p.m. Saturday, January 21 at SCP.auctions.com.

The memorabilia items were donated by Gwynn’s wife, Alicia Gwynn, and the Gwynn family. Portions of proceeds from the auction go toward the Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation.

Here are some of the items featured in the Tony Gwynn Collection:

• A game used Louisville Slugger bat Gwynn used from during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Pine tar, cleat, bat rack and ball marks let you know that this bat spent little time in storage.

• The 1999 Roberto Clemente Award trophy, an award given annually to the MLB player “who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

• Two MLB All-Star Game rings: One from Gwynn’s first-career appearance, the 1984 All-Star Game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, and the other from his second appearance, the 1985 All-Star Game at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis.

• Gwynn’s 3,000th hit ball- a single up the middle into right-center field in the 1st inning of a game against the Montreal Expos on August 6, 1999.

• The MLB Players Association Lifetime Achievement Award trophy given to Tony Gwynn on January 19, 2008.

• The 1989 National League Batting Championship trophy awarded to Gwynn after he finished the season with batting .336. If you’d like to celebrate his career-best .394 clip from the 1994 season, there’s a beer for that.

• Gwynn’s first-career home run- a solo shot off of Chicago Cubs reliever Bill Campbell in the 6th inning of a game at Wrigley Field on August 22, 1982, Gwynn’s rookie season.

• Two signed, game-worn San Diego Padres home jerseys: A white jersey with blue lettering from the 2000 season, and a white pinstriped jersey from the 2001 season, both with staining and obvious signs of wear.

“It shows a lot of wear, some staining,” said Terry Melia of SCP Auctions. “So you know that Tony was sweating in this, wearing it during the game, and, obviously, transferring some DNA onto this jersey.”

• Gwynn’s 10 karat gold Hall of Fame induction ring. If for some wild reason you wanted to flaunt this piece of jewelry on a digit, it’s a size 10.

• The 1995 National League Silver Slugger Award trophy, one of the seven Gwynn won in his career.

You can register to bid on any of these items online at SCPauctions.com or by calling (949) 831-3700.