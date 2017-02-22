Tires Slashed on Several Cars in Kensington and Talmadge

Vandals are targeting cars in two different neighborhoods, after reports of 22 cars that had tires slashed in La Mesa.

Several cars in the Kensington and Talmadge neighborhoods of San Diego were vandalized.

NBC 7 spoke to some victims, who voiced their frustration and anger over a possible serial slasher targeting their vehicles and costing them hundreds of dollars.

"People had to go to work. People had to take their children someplace. People take their family members to doctors appointments," said Kensington resident Jocelyn Hough. "No one could do anything."

Hough said one of the tires on her car was slashed and two on her neighbor's car.

She added that she doesn't understand what the vandals are gaining from slashing tires--saying that it's not as if they are stealing anything.

Residents told NBC 7, at least six cars were targeted overnight Monday on three different streets in Kensington.

Ray Keyes, a Talmadge resident, said he came outside his home to find that his truck had a flat tire.

"My belief is what goes around comes around. If they do those kinds of things as way of life they don't do well in life," Keyes said.

In La Mesa, at least 22 cars were vandalized Tuesday morning along four streets, the La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) confirmed.

They began receiving several phone calls around 6:30 a.m. reporting vandalism to vehicles parked on Harbison, Stanford, Cornell and Harvard avenues.

According to investigators, the suspects used an unknown sharp object to puncture or slash the tires of cars parked in the area.

La Mesa Police said the vandalism appears to be a random act; no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking into whether the crimes in La Mesa, Kensington and Talmadge are related.