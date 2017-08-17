This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) says the company will have enough energy to power San Diego through Monday's solar eclipse, when solar generation is expected to drop.

As the sky darkens, the sun is expected to be obscured by nearly 60 percent in San Diego, resulting in a loss of 500 megawatts of solar generation.

That is about 14 percent of the electricity customers consume on a typical warm summer day, according to SDG&E.

In San Diego, more than 114,000 private rooftop solar installations are scattered throughout local communities, stated SDG&E.

That’s about seven percent of SDG&E’s customers, who together are capable of producing up to 760 megawatts of solar energy, which is greater than any single power plant connected to the SDG&E electricity grid.

To meet customers’ needs during the eclipse, SDG&E will rely on natural gas facilities and energy storage, which are both currently playing an essential daily role in maintaining a reliable power grid.

With both resources online, SDG&E can ensure the delivery of clean, safe and reliable power to customers during this unique event.

To help conserve energy during the solar eclipse, follow these steps below:





Adjust your thermostat to 78F for AC.

Avoid charging your electric vehicle during peak demand hours.

Do loads of laundry during off-peak hours.

Run your dishwasher earlier in the day, or late at night.



