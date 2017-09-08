Tilted Kilt Blames Closure on Loss of Chargers

The Tilted Kilt has decided to close one of its pub locations. The restaurant, less than five miles from Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley, closed Friday.

According to the company, the Chargers leaving San Diego and changing demographics in their customer base is a cause for the decline in business.

Their second location at 310 Tenth Ave., near Petco Park, is still open.

Tilted Kilt’s entire statement reads:

"The Mission Valley Tilted Kilt is franchisee owned and operated. With the changing demographics and customer base associated with the exit of the San Diego Chargers and declining mall traffic, the franchise has made the decision to focus on the downtown San Diego location across from Petco Park."



