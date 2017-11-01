Tierrasanta Teen Raises Money for Charity by Creating Haunted House

NBC 7's Mark Mullen reports on the Tierrasanta haunted house that has brought together a team of people to realize one teenager's dream.

A haunted house in Tierrasanta not only gave a good scare on this Halloween; it also raised money for an important cause.

Cameron Britt, 15, teamed up with a few friends to put on a huge production filled with actors, music and props in his backyard.

It's something Britt has done for the past couple of years and told NBC7 he started drawing out plans and ideas for this year, the day after Halloween last year.

“There's a whole team that goes behind it. We have our actors, we have our builders, we have everybody in between. It's crazy and we've spent so much time on it so it's so awesome to see it come alive tonight," explained Britt.

The haunted house has brought in hundreds of visitors.

Britt lost his grandmother to cancer recently, so all the donations will go to the American Cancer Society.

Britt’s family told NBC7 they've raised about $2,000.