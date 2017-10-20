A file photo of the "Hamilton" marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in New York.

Broadway fans, rejoice--tickets for the hit musical will go on sale next week!

Tickets for the Broadway musical will go on sale on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster Verified Fan for pre-registered fans.

Anyone who wants to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan must register between Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 24. According to Broadway San Diego, Verified vans will be notified via email on Oct. 25 if they have been selected for the Verified fan on sale.

The new technology is designed to make the process easier for fans to purchase tickets, according to producer Jeffrey Seller.

General tickets go on sale on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. and will be available on Broadway San Diego's website.

Hamilton will run at San Diego Civic Theatre from Jan. 6 until Jan. 28, 2018.

The smash-hit musical is the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's Founding Fathers. The book, music, and lyrics are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and it's based on Ron Chernow's biography on Hamilton.