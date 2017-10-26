The cast of the Broadway play, "Hamilton," visited the White House on March 14, 2016, and star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyled in the Rose Garden with an assist from President Obama. (Published Tuesday, March 15, 2016)

Hamilton fans have just one more shot at buying tickets to the smash hit Broadway musical playing in San Diego this January.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan tickets for the show went on sale Thursday morning and sold out, Broadway San Diego confirmed.

However, there will still be a number of tickets available during the general sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Fans can buy the tickets at the box office at the Civic Theatre, on the phone or online on Ticketmaster.

Tickets range from $75 to $195 for regular performances, with a limited number of premium seats available for $595 for every performance.

Every performance, there will be a lottery for thirty-five $10 orchestra seat tickets.

Broadway San Diego has several tips for people looking to buy tickets during the general sale, including:

Select several dates ahead of time if your first choice is unavailable

For best availability, look at dates after January 13th

Broadway San Diego recommends lining up at the box office and using the Ticketmaster app on your smartphone

Do not be logged into multiple devices at the same time, or refresh your browser too frequently, as this may cause the system to think you are a bot, and it will temporarily lock you out of your account.

"Hamilton" will run at San Diego Civic Theatre from Jan. 6 until Jan. 28, 2018.



The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's Founding Fathers. The book, music, and lyrics are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and it's based on Ron Chernow's biography of Hamilton.