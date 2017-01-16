Thrift Store Opens Clearance Center

The store will stock items that were never purchased in regular Goodwill stores as well as damaged or old items that didn't meet the store's standards. NBC 7's Consumer Bob has more. (Published 3 hours ago)

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County is opening a Clearance Center in Escondido. This will be the first of its kind here.

The idea is to give items that don't sell in the regular retail thrift stores one last chance to find a home. It is also a place to sell items that may not be in good enough condition to go into a store.

Darlene Cossio with Goodwill said some of the items such as cabinets, chairs and tables might be good for the DIY, or Do It Yourself crowd to repair. Most just have cosmetic damage that could be fixed.

Cossio said this Clearance Center may not attract your normal thrift store shopper.

"It's kind of more of your yard sale customer," she said.

Many of the housewares, toys and similar items still have the price sticker from the previous Goodwill store. In the Clearance Center the items are sold at half the sticker price. Most of the items are coming from Goodwill locations in the North County area.

Clothes are also deeply discounted but some may need work.

"It might have a small hole or be missing a button," said Cossio.

The Clearance Center is located at 1996 Don Lee Place in Escondido. It opens on January 18 at 10 a.m. and is open seven days a week.

Items that are not sold at the Clearance Center are sold in bulk at auction.