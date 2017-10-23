Three Suspects Arrested, Charged in Connection With Stabbing in Coronado - NBC 7 San Diego
Three Suspects Arrested, Charged in Connection With Stabbing in Coronado

By Jaspreet Kaur

    One of three suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Coronado in August turned herself in to police. The two other suspects were also arrested, the Coronado Police Department confirmed.

    Michelle Fernandez, 41, is charged with Accessory After the Fact in a stabbing that occurred on August 26 in the 300 block of G Avenue.

    Officers had been responding to a call of two men fighting around 10:20 p.m., that day, according to Coronado police. When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital and later released.

    Police said the stabbing occurred after a fight ensued between two men.

    Jacob Brown, 29, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and attempted murder. His bail is set at $500,000.

    A third suspect, Corwin Keys, 27, of USS Carl Vinson, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $50,000, Coronado police said.

    Brown and Keys were arrested and transported to San Diego Central jail Monday afternoon.

    Fernandez had turned herself in at the jail but was released Monday morning.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Detection Amy Beebe at (619)522-7356.

