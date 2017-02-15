Three South Bay School Districts to Test Drinking Water For Lead | NBC 7 San Diego
Three South Bay School Districts to Test Drinking Water For Lead

The effort follows findings of high levels of lead at La Mirada elementary in the San Ysidro School District.

By Wendy Fry

    Three other school districts take action after testing revealed lead contamination at a San Ysidro school. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher discusses new legislation that would require schools to routinely test their water. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports.

    Three additional South Bay school districts are meeting with the Sweetwater Authority Water District (SAWD) to access free testing for lead in drinking water provided to school children.

    The move comes after authorities found high levels of lead at La Mirada Elementary in the San Ysidro School District. District officials shut off water to three schools after tests at one school revealed elevated levels of lead, copper and bacteria in drinking water.

    Sweetwater Union High School District Spokesman Manny Rubio said the high school district has already conducted lead testing on drinking water at several schools in the district with results of safe drinking water.

    NBC 7 San Diego surveyed several large school districts across the County and found no other school districts have conducted the free testing.

    Last year, the State Water Resources Control Board initiated a program that requires water districts to provide free testing to school districts upon request. 

    Chula Vista Elementary School District spokesman Anthony Millican said the district definitely plans to access the program.

    "In short, we welcome the testing, and we are already in talks with the respective agencies, and especially like that testing would occur at no cost to CVESD," Millican said. "Free, voluntary testing. Who would object?"

    Published 37 minutes ago

