The U.S. Forest Service-Cleveland National Forest has temporarily closed down Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls due to a heat wave sweeping through San Diego County.

The closure is effective from Tuesday until Friday and scheduled to reopen Saturday, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

San Diego County is under an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could reach the triple digits in some parts of the county.

There is an excessive heat warning in place for the Ramona Area until Sept. 3.

Sunday, a reassessment will be done to check if weather conditions will permit recreational activities.