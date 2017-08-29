Three Sisters, Cedar Creek Falls Under Temporary Closure Due to Heat Wave - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Three Sisters, Cedar Creek Falls Under Temporary Closure Due to Heat Wave

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Sisters, Cedar Creek Falls Under Temporary Closure Due to Heat Wave
    San Diego County Sheriff's Department
    A photo of Three Sisters Falls.

    The U.S. Forest Service-Cleveland National Forest has temporarily closed down Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls due to a heat wave sweeping through San Diego County.

    The closure is effective from Tuesday until Friday and scheduled to reopen Saturday, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

    San Diego County is under an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could reach the triple digits in some parts of the county.

    There is an excessive heat warning in place for the Ramona Area until Sept. 3.

    Sunday, a reassessment will be done to check if weather conditions will permit recreational activities.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices