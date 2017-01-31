SDPD: JCC La Jolla Receives Threat

Police officers outside the Lawrence Family JCC in La Jolla following a threat.

The Lawrence Family JCC was evacuated early Tuesday following a threat, San Diego police confirmed.

At the same time, at least three other JCC buildings across the U.S. received similar threats.

The center in La Jolla called police just before 9 a.m. reporting the threat. Officers responded and moved people inside the building to nearby La Jolla Country Day as a precaution.

The center typically has preschool, senior activities, fitness center activity and meetings going on this time of day.

JCC buildings in New Haven, Conn., Boulder, Colo., and Albany, N.Y. were also evacuated due to threats early Tuesday, according to news reports in those cities.