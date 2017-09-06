Threat Federal Building San Diego Downtown Police

San Diego police were called to the federal building on Union Street Wednesday morning after someone through a bag into the courthouse saying there was a bomb inside the bag.

Officers surrounded the area just after 9 a.m. and cordoned off the walkway while a police dog investigated the potential threat.

As of 10:50 a.m., police said there was no danger to the building or the people inside.

The building was no evacuated during the incident.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.