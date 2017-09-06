Threat Federal Building San Diego Downtown Police - NBC 7 San Diego
By NBC 7 Staff

    San Diego police were called to the federal building on Union Street Wednesday morning after someone through a bag into the courthouse saying there was a bomb inside the bag.

    Officers surrounded the area just after 9 a.m. and cordoned off the walkway while a police dog investigated the potential threat. 

    As of 10:50 a.m., police said there was no danger to the building or the people inside.

    The building was no evacuated during the incident.

    No other information was available.

