Thousands of San Diegans will gather at Balboa Park this Saturday to finish Chelsea's Run for the annual event that honors the slain Poway teen.

In its seventh year, the event aspires to draw even more people together in remembrance of the late Chelsea King. Girl Scouts of San Diego is partnering with Chelsea's Light Foundation to bring locals together at Finish Chelsea's Run.

The 5K run/walk is held in honor of 17-year-old Chelsea King, who was killed on Feb. 25, 2010 by a known sexual predator while she was out running at the Rancho Bernardo Community Park. It was a case that shook San Diego to its core.

Chelsea's family created the foundation so that their daughter would never be forgotten and continue to spread her sunshine and positivity to others even after her early passing.

The event includes the 5K run, a family festival, children activities, team exercises, including Zumba and an obstacle course, as well as live entertainment and refreshments, said event organizers.

It's possible to register at the run on the day of the event. Registration fees for entry prior to the run is $40 for adults, $25 for youth and $10 for children ages five and below.

Proceeds from the event will support the Chelsea's Light Foundation Sunflower Scholarship fund, said event organizers. It's a scholarship for college-bound students who embody King's spirit, work ethic and thirst for knowledge.

The proceeds will also benefit Girl Scouts San Diego to help keep the organization affordable and accessible to girls.