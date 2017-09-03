Thief Steals Harvey Donations from Encanto Teacher, Students

NBC 7's Alex Presha reports on a car theft that resulted in loss the items a middle school teacher's class had donated for Hurricane Harvey victims. (Published Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017)

An Encanto middle school teacher is in shock after a thief stole her rental car, full of donations her students collected for Hurricane Harvey victims.

"I came outside to my doorstep and everything was gone," Shastity Harris told NBC 7 San Diego. "My car was gone."

The donations from her students at Epiphany Prep were part of a challenge Harris had given them, and she said they had really pulled through.



The bags contained shoes, clothes and supplies that Harris said they could hardly afford to give. In addition, the students had raised almost $500.

“For them to take the time out to donate anything, food, clothes, supplies, anything, is something big,” said Harris. “Because our families here, they don’t have extra.”

Harris said she has yet to inform the student of the theft, but she is hoping when she does tell them, they keep their heads high and their actions as transformative citizens can continue.

"I'm going to tell them Tuesday that no matter how much someone else tries to change what you've already done, the action put forth as far as being those transformative citizens is going to continue," Harris said.

Harris met with detectives involved on Tuesday.

If there's a silver lining, Harris said, the rental car company and Alfa Romeo of San Diego have already donated more than $1,000 to the cause.

One of Harris' friends opened a GoFundme page to help her with their efforts.