NBC 7's Matt Rascon heard from a La Mesa family who woke up to all of their presents missing from under the tree. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A La Mesa family is not letting a Grinch steal their Christmas.

During a home burglary Tuesday night, the Acosta family came home to find all the presents under their tree stolen - just four days before Christmas.

Jesus Acosta, his wife and kids came home from their dinner to find their home on Pomona Avenue broken into.

"It looks like hammered in, reached in and unlocked it and went in," Acosta said.

In addition to their wrapped presents, other electronics - including a laptop - and their luggage are missing. They did spare some of the family's valuables, Acosta said.

"Didn't seem like it took very long because a lot of the stuff didn't get taken," he said.

But the toughest loss by far, Jesus said, was the wrapped gifts under the tree. The family is now short toys and clothes for four-year-old Alex and Ceci, as well as their cousins.

At first it was shocking, Acosta said, but the family is coming to terms with it.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said. "They could've taken a lot more stuff."

La Mesa Police say they have not heard of other similar reports in the area, but urge neighbors to look out for each other.

But despite the break-in during a season normally dedicated to joy and giving, Acosta says the family is choosing to focus on the good.

"It'll be alright," he said. "No one got hurt."

The family has filed a claim with their insurance company. They say this will not stop Christmas from coming.