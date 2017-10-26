Thief Steals ATF Agent's Car Fully Loaded with Multiple Guns

A U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agent had his car and the guns inside stolen from a popular beach in La Jolla Thursday.

The theft happened in the morning along Black Gold Road near Black's Beach.

San Diego police told NBC 7 the car was unmarked.

The reason cases like these get attention is due in large part to the Kathryn Steinle murder trial going on in the Bay Area right now.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Steinle was fatally shot by an undocumented immigrant as she walked on San Francisco's Pier 14 in 2015. An investigation later showed the gun used in her death was stolen from the car of an off-duty Bureau of Land Management agent just days earlier.

The trial for the man accused of her murder started just last week.

The high profile case prompted a legislation--SB 869 was signed last year. It requires law enforcement officers and concealed weapon permit holders who leave firearms in their cars to lock them in a safe box or in the trunk.

By Thursday night, San Diego police said the ATF agent's car had been found. No word yet on if the guns were still inside or if they were properly stored.

SDPD also did not say if any arrests were made.