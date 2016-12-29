The Strange and Mysterious Stories of 2016

The clock is ticking and the year is almost at a close.

It's time to glance back and take a look at some of the stories that captivated everyone, including us at NBC 7.

Some stories were heartwarming, others heartbreaking. There was the Rio Olympics, a lot of politics, and maybe too much Pokémon Go.

But there were the fair share of stories that were outright strange, and mysterious.

So here is a list of the top 10 local odd stories that caught our attention.

Total of 32 Bomb Hoaxes Made to Naval Base San Diego and Navy Yard

Since November 2015, up to 32 bomb threats were made to Naval Base San Diego and local shipbuilding facilities. All of the threats were false but each one prompted a heavy security response from authorities. Work was shut down in ship yards and thousands were evacuated as a precaution until the area was deemed safe.

On Dec. 14, 2016, the U.S. Attorney's office announced arrests in two separate bomb hoax threats, the first in the series of hoax threats made to the naval facilities in San Diego.

After 16 Years, Mystery Patient in San Diego Has a Name

A man who suffered severe brain damage after a crash near the U.S.-Mexico border lived by the name "Garage 66" for 16 years after the crash. He lived at the UC San Diego trauma center in Hillcrest.

In Feb, 2016, the Mexican Consulate in San Diego announced they had finally identified the man, although details of his identity were not released.

Mysterious Blue and Green 'Streak' Reported in the Sky

Did you see it too?

The bright blue and green streak was seen by dozens of San Diegans across the county in the early morning on Feb. 11. Residents in Poway, Chula Vista, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Santa Fe, Coronado and La Jolla reported sighting of the mysterious light. Experts said it could have been debris from a meteor or from an object in outer space. But the real identity of the streak is still unknown.

Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore on Silver Strand State Beach

With the ocean right next to us, local beaches occasionally get the remains of sea life washing up on the shores. But the 23-foot carcass of a humpback whale calf that washed up onto Silver Strand State Beach on Mar. 9 surprised many visitors. The carcass was removed using a contracted hauler and taken to a landfill in Otay Mesa.

Authorities Seek 4 Suspects in Brutal Mission Beach Beating

A University of San Diego student was knocked to the ground, beaten and kicked. The entire incident was caught in a surveillance video which appeared to show one of the suspects jumping up and stomping onto the victim's head, police said.

Three men and one woman were believed to be involved in the incident. Police released images of the four suspects in May.

Two Men Fall Down Cliff in San Diego Playing Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go craze swept through the United States and the world after its July 6 release this year. The "augmented reality" game does warn players to be aware of their surroundings but there were several reported accidents.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO), the men, ages 21 and 22 years old had climbed over the fence near a cliff in Encinitas to capture a popular character in the game.

San Diegans Confused Over Facebook Safety Check of Explosion

Facebook usually allows users do a "safety check" during major natural disasters or crises, such as the Berlin and Paris terror attacks. But the feature turned on for an unknown explosion in San Diego, causing a lot of confusion for San Diegans on Aug. 10. Although there was an explosion at an apartment in City Heights, the safety check came around 24 hours later.

SDUSD: No 'Viable Evidence' Former School Principal Earned PhD

Vincent Mays, the former principal of Serra High School, will no longer hold that position after the San Diego Unified School District uncovered his doctorate degree is a fake. An NBC 7 investigation set off the district’s investigation into Mays discovering there is no “viable evidence” he earned a PhD. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming reports. (Published Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016)

It's still not clear why the feature turned on.

Creepy Clown Hysteria Sweeps Across the U.S.

In October, there was a rash of "creepy clown" sightings across the country, including here in San Diego. Some local schools even banned clown costumes for Halloween in light of the hysteria. Authorities also issued advice for those who chose to wear the costume.

Dead Man Elected to Office in Oceanside

Gary Ernst died on Sept. 23 but his name was still on the election ballot for the Oceanside City Treasurer race in November. He defeated opponent Nadine Scott by a six percent margin, officially winning the race. Scott spoke to NBC 7 after the election, claiming that Councilman Jerry Kern was the reason for her loss.

Body of Missing Navy Wife Found After Two Years

Elizabeth Sullivan went missing in October, 2014. The Navy wife and mother of two was last seen at her home near Liberty Station, police said. There was a reported sighting of her just two days after her disappearance but no leads turned up clues to her whereabouts. On Dec. 7, 2016, police confirmed that Sullivan's body had been found in the water near Liberty Station earlier in October.