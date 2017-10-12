Controversial 'The Wall' Costumes Draws Mixed Opinions - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Controversial 'The Wall' Costumes Draws Mixed Opinions

Some say the outfit is insensitive, while others question its connection to the new border wall issue

By Samantha Tatro

    Party City
    A photo of "The Wall" costume at Party City.

    A controversial costume of a person dressed up as "The Wall" -- sold at Party City stores across the U.S. -- is drawing mixed opinions. 

    Some say the outfit -- featuring a brick wall with the words "The Wall" -- is insensitive, while others question its connection to the new border wall issue. 

    The costume drew mixed reactions from people on social media. San Diegan Esmeralda Solis said her initial reaction might be to laugh at the costume. 

    "I'd probably laugh at it, think it's kind of funny, but at the same time it's kind of offensive, being Hispanic," she told NBC 7. 

    On the other hand, she said, jokes about the border wall are not uncommon. 

    "You see things like this every day," she said. 

    NBC 7 reached out to Party City for comment on "The Wall" costume, but have not heard back. 

    Published 46 minutes ago

