Controversial 'The Wall' Costumes Draws Mixed Opinions

A controversial costume of a person dressed up as "The Wall" -- sold at Party City stores across the U.S. -- is drawing mixed opinions.

Some say the outfit -- featuring a brick wall with the words "The Wall" -- is insensitive, while others question its connection to the new border wall issue.

The costume drew mixed reactions from people on social media. San Diegan Esmeralda Solis said her initial reaction might be to laugh at the costume.

"I'd probably laugh at it, think it's kind of funny, but at the same time it's kind of offensive, being Hispanic," she told NBC 7.

On the other hand, she said, jokes about the border wall are not uncommon.

"You see things like this every day," she said.

NBC 7 reached out to Party City for comment on "The Wall" costume, but have not heard back.