The Top Social Media Posts of 2016

What did San Diegans care about and share on social media in 2016?

It was an array of stories -- from the major rain storms of January to the killing of a San Diego police officer in August.

This past year was a year of milestones, the Rio Olympics and the contentious presidential election, to name a few.

Here are the stories that most captivated NBC 7’s audience on Facebook:

Most-shared stories:

The day after the U.S. presidential election, a homeowner in San Francisco proudly flew a Nazi flag above his home. The video touched a nerve and the post was shared 13,720 times.

During a week of pounding rainfall in January, many local residents were sharing photos and videos of flooding. One resident sent us a video of garbage cans floating down a roadway, and the post was shared thousands of times on our Facebook page; 111,482 times to be exact.

In May, when now President-elect Donald Trump came to the San Diego Convention Center to campaign, tension with protesters mounted.

NBC News reporter Jacob Rascon captured an aggressive exchange between protesters and San Diego police. The video was shared 11,210 times.

Most-liked Facebook posts:

After San Diego Police Officer Jonathan DeGuzman was killed in a shooting in Grant Hill, many residents and firefighters turned out to pay respects.

A video showing mourners lining Interstate 8 was liked on Facebook 18,046 times.

The rain storms of January also took center stage in the No. 2 and No. 3 most-liked Facebook posts of 2016.

The garbage cans floating down the roadway in Oceanside generated 13,807 likes.

Then, a video of a wayward sea lion seeking solace on someone’s front porch during the rainfall garnered 11,985 likes.

On Twitter, pop culture and politics, the rain storms and a local high-interest crime story dominated for NBC San Diego.

The most clicked, retweeted and liked tweet of 2016 involved the arrest of a Santee teen accused of assisting in the killing of a homeless man.

That June tweet was retweeted 1,827 times and liked 1,566 times.

A story in February about Adele requesting that Trump not use her music on the campaign trail generated 654 retweets and 1,100 likes.

The January rain storms emerged again as a social media talker: A video of a professor continuing his lecture even while his classroom was flooded was retweeted 305 times and liked 290 times.