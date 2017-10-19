An actress from San Diego Opera's "Pirates of Penzance" performs on the concourse outside the Civic Theatre.

San Diegans spending their lunch break on the concourse near the San Diego Civic Theatre got a special treat Thursday: a performance by the cast of San Diego Opera's "Pirates of Penzance."

Actors from the show sang excerpts from the opera on the concourse, as well as additional selections from classical opera and other genres of music.

Bruce Stasyna, chorus master at San Diego Opera, said the free lunchtime performances -- the first of three this season -- are the opera's gift to the community at large.

Both the audience and actors love the performances, he added.

"They join us as part of their itinerary and they love coming out and sharing things with the community that’s just slightly off-center from what we do at the opera house," Stasyna said.

The opera, by Gilbert and Sullivan, follows a young pirate-in-training set to leave his apprenticeship on his 21st birthday and start a life with his love, Mabel -- with a catch.

"The Pirates of Penzance" plays at the San Diego Civic Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 22. To get tickets, click here.

The Opera has other lunchtime performances planned. On March 1, catch actors from "Turandot" at 12 p.m. On March 22, performers from "Florencia en el Amazonas" at 12 p.m.