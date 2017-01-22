Residents told NBC 7's Alex Presha that they saw the tree leaning due to strong winds throughout the week, but didn't think it would ever come down. (Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017)

The most powerful storm in a series of three pummeled into San Diego Sunday evening, leaving behind toppled trees, flooded streets, damaged cars and lots of debris.

In University City, a large tree fell on five cars, destroying four of the vehicles, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said. The 7900 block of Camino Huerta has been shut down as crews work, and no one was injured.

The Poway Road grade, between Espola Road and Highway 67, was closed just after 6:30 p.m. after a large boulder fell on the road, the City of Poway said.

Crews were able to move the boulder to the side of the road until around 7:45 p.m. when a bulldozer was brought in to remove it.

Photo credit: Astrid Solorzano/NBC 7

In Mira Mesa, a 50-foot tree came toppling down onto two cars on the 9500 block of Carroll Canyon Road.

Winter Storms Bring Heavy Rain to San Diego

Seventeen residents were displaced in National City when a 45-foot Eucalutpus tree uprooted and started leaning heavily on an apartment building.

San Diego Police and city offices warned that heavy rain and uprooted trees closed multiple roads, including:

Del Poniente Road (tree)

7474 Charmant Dr. (tree)

5705 Ferber St. (tree)

7900 Camino Huerta (tree)

10818 San Diego Mission Road (flooding)

2318 Upas St. (tree)

5000 Niagra Av. (OB Pier-high surf)

Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk (flooding)

Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Dr. (flooding)

La Media at Airway (flooding)

2000 Saturn Blvd. (flooding)

5600 Carroll Canyon Road (debris)

Reedley Tr. at Sword Way (tree)

Half Mile Dr. at El Camino Real (tree)

Via Vera Cruz between San Marcos Blvd. and Discovery St. (flooding)

Bent Ave. between San Marcos Blvd. and Discovery St. (flooding)

Foxhall Dr. (flooding)

