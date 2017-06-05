The High Cost of Housing in San Diego and Possible Solutions | NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Explained

Examining issues affecting San Diego with our partners at voiceofsandiego.org

The High Cost of Housing in San Diego and Possible Solutions

By NBC 7 Staff and Voice of San Diego

    San Diego housing market prices are continuing to increase. NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego's Maya Srikrishnan explain why and what politicians are trying to do about it.

    (Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017)

    San Diego is facing a housing shortage, and it's causing rent and home prices to soar.

    For decades, our region hasn't been building enough homes to meet demand.

    Many building advocates say it's challenging to build here because of environmental reviews, parking requirements and neighborhood opposition.

    Funding cuts for affordable housing production and preservation haven't helped either. Another problem: Incomes haven't kept pace with housing costs, particularly for the working class.

    The housing crisis isn't just hitting San Diego. California as a whole is in the midst of a housing shortage, which has led to more than 130 bills in the state legislature aimed at solving the state's housing issues.

    Locally, members of San Diego's City Council have put forth proposals to try and combat the city's high housing costs, too.

    In this week's San Diego Explained, NBC 7's Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego's Maya Srikrishnan describe some of the solutions politicians are proposing to ease the housing crisis.

    Published at 12:44 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017 | Updated at 1:00 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017

