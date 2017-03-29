Narcotics detectives served a search warrant Wednesday at a San Diego business accused of illegally operating as a marijuana dispensary, seizing pot and edibles during the bust.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) acting Lt. Duane Malinowski said that at around 6 a.m., police searched a business called The Cure Lab located at 6070 Mount Alifan Dr., near Balboa Avenue.

During the search, detectives found about five pounds of marijuana inside the location, multiple types of edibles, concentrated cannabis and money. Two employees of The Cure Lab were arrested, police said, and issued misdemeanor citations for sales of marijuana and for illegally operating a marijuana dispensary business.

According to Malinowski, the SDPD Narcotics Unit and the San Diego County City Attorney’s office are currently in the process of investigating all illegal pot dispensaries operating in the City of San Diego. Their larger-scale investigation led them to obtain the search warrant for this particular business.

The investigation is ongoing; the SDPD said additional charges against others linked to illegal marijuana dispensaries may be forthcoming.

No further details were released.