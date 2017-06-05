Tension Rises Between Organized Labor Groups in San Diego | NBC 7 San Diego
Tension Rises Between Organized Labor Groups in San Diego

By NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego

    The San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council is a federation of labor unions—but it’s not a union itself. NBC 7's Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego's Scott Lewis explain.

    (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

    Tension and animosity are driving a wedge between local organized labor groups right now.

    Unions and other organized labor groups are a lot like other interest groups – sometimes they agree with one another, sometimes they don't.

    When they are united, though – either behind a candidate or a proposed policy – they can wield a lot of power, which is why the recent leadership shakeup at the Labor Council is making such big waves in San Diego politics.

    In this week's San Diego Explained, NBC 7's Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego's Scott Lewis lift the curtain on the current battle at the heart of organized labor.

    Published at 12:34 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017 | Updated at 5:26 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017

