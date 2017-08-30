Erik Groset, CEO of Fantasy Sports Co., pitches to a room of judges during the Quick Pitch semi-finals.

Ten startups have made it past the first round of judging and will soon compete on stage for the finals at the John G. Watson Quick Pitch, the largest competition of its kind in San Diego.

The finalists are Envy, Ocella, Fantasy Sports Co., Fit4Mom, Enspero Medical, Aqua Design Innovations, Tunnel Vision, LAFORGE Optical, Oska, and Trust & Will.

Four of the companies are in software, four are in hardware, and two are medical device companies.

The Quick Pitch competition, put on by angel network Tech Coast Angels and San Diego Venture Group, attracted hundreds of applicants. Finalists were chosen from 33 semi-finalists who pitched judges last Friday.

The finalists will compete Oct. 5 at Qualcomm Hall in front of a panel of judges and an audience of investors, business executives, and the general public. Entrepreneurs are given two minutes each to pitch their businesses, and judges are given three minutes each to provide feedback on the pitches. The audience ultimately picks the winner.

The 10 company finalists will receive coaching, and the top three winners will be awarded a combined $50,000 in cash, plus additional business services from sponsors. TCA’s sidecar fund, Angel Capital Entrepreneur (ACE), is also committing $100,000 to one of the finalists.