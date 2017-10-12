With the legalization of recreational marijuana in California just around the corner, Lemon Grove Academy hosted an educational forum on preventing teenagers from using the drug.

Parents were made aware of the harmful effects of teenage marijuana use at the forum. School officials aimed to dispel myths and provide helpful information to the public about how the drug impacts youth.

“I came for my kids," said Reuben Saldana, a parent with children attending the academy. "We should let our kids more awareness, give them more awareness and hopefully keep them off of it.”



Lemon Grove Councilmember Jennifer Mendoza was a Keynote Speaker at the forum. The Marijuana Prevention Initiative for San Diego County, Lemon Grove Academy staff and East County Youth also attended and helped organize the event.

Currently, illegal marijuana dispensaries can be found in several areas of Lemon Grove, according to school officials. Some are even located along the routes many students use to walk to school.

"I really think, just like alcohol, our kids shouldn’t have access to it," added Saldana. "I learned a lot. It was very informative."



Local marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell the drug to anyone over age 18, even without a medical prescription, starting on Jan. 1. This has left some school officials and parents alarmed that students could be more easily exposed to the drug.

One student at the academy, Manuel Saldana, said it was positive for him to learn about stopping the abuse of the drug.

“They’re teaching us about marijuana," said Saldana. "I think that it’s good that they’re doing this because some people actually abuse the drug and we shouldn’t be.”

