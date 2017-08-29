A male teacher who entered the girls' locker room at San Pasqual High School had "no malicious or criminal intent", Escondido Union High School District officials said Tuesday.

Two female students reported to a San Pasqual administrator that the male teacher “had observed girls as they were changing clothes," according to the original statement from Superintendent Steven Boyle.

The high school posted a message to parents and students on Facebook on August 18 advising anyone with information to contact administrators.

The teacher was described as a male P.E. teacher and was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

On Tuesday, the Escondido Union High School District released information saying the investigation had concluded the teacher went to support a female teacher as she issued lockers to female students.

"The male teacher was under the impression classes would not be dressing out the first few days of school, as this was the agreement in the departmental meeting prior to the start of school," the district said.

When the male teacher was notified the girls were dressing out, he left the office area, the district said.

"At no time did he enter the locker room," the district said.

Men are not allowed into the girls' locker room or dressing room, per the district spokesperson. As a practice, men announce themselves before entering, the spokesperson said.

Escondido Police Lt. Justin Murphy said the school resource officer was notified of the report.

The teacher was expected to return to work later this week.

San Pasqual High School is located on Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido.

