NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports how two young girls escaped after a man allegedly waved money at them to lure them into his SUV on Friday. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

There may be more victims of the man who allegedly tried to lure young girls into his car by flashing drugs and cash at them, confirmed deputies.

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for additional victims and witnesses in this case. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, several victims have already been identified and contacted.

Kyle Hackney, 31, was arrested in San Marcos on Aug. 25. Deputies suspect the man offered drugs and money to young girls while making inappropriate sexual requests.

In court, he pleaded not guilty to two felony charges, including furnishing a controlled substance to minors and possessing a loaded handgun.

Deputy District Attorney Claudia Plascencia said these are the only charges they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. However, more charges may be forthcoming.

The man promised children they could make easy money, said deputies.

Hackney traveled to various locations where young girls and boys would hang out, said Plascencia. The minors were all between 13 and 17 years old.

Plascencia said he would offer drugs, liquid ecstasy, large amounts of cash and other elicit services to the minors.

Anyone with information related to this case should call the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

